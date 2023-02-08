(KTXL) — Two adults and one teenager were arrested early Monday morning after allegedly stealing $12,500 of alcohol from a Vacaville BevMo and leading police on a pursuit throughout Solano County, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

According to police, officers received reports that a glass alarm had been broken at a local BevMo. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the front door had been shattered.

Police said that officers began looking through the city’s cameras and found a car that had entered Interstate 80 at the time of the alarm call and that was driving with its lights off.

Police took the car’s information and had an officer from the Fairfield Police Department attempt to stop the car, but it fled.

Police said that the vehicle was “disabled at the intersection of Highway 12 and 113.”

Police detained Juan Coy, 30, Christian Krammer, 19, and a 16-year-old.

Officers searched the car and found 123 bottles of alcohol with a value of over $12,500. Police also found that the car had been reported stolen out of Stockton.

Police arrested the suspects on suspicion of “felony burglary and possession of stolen property.” Coy received another charge on suspicion of “vehicle theft and evading.”

According to police, Coy and Krammer were booked into the Solano County Jail while the 16-year-old was taken to Solano County Juvenile Hall.