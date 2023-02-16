(KTXL) — Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing the same Fairfield retail business twice, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said they arrested Javion Artrez Holmes, 27, and Anthony Andrew Muzio, Jr., 28, for allegedly being in connection with robberies that occurred at the same store.

According to police, on Jan. 24, officers responded to the 1300 block of Gateway Boulevard after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they found that the suspect had fled, however, they were able to get descriptions of the suspect from witnesses.

Witnesses told police that the suspect threatened to shoot an employee and demanded money. They claimed that they thought the man fled on foot.

According to police, witnesses said they believed the man may have been the same suspect from a robbery that occurred on Jan. 2 at the same business.

Police confirmed that on Jan. 2, a robbery occurred at the store when two people demanded cash from the cashiers and then fled the scene on foot.

After reviewing digital evidence, the two cases were linked.

Police determined that the suspect had fled on foot in the same direction and was followed by a vehicle.

Police identified Anthony Muzio and executed a search warrant at his home on Feb. 7, when he turned himself in.

With help from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the US Marshall’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, police were able to find the location of Javion Holmes.

On Feb. 14, Holmes was arrested.

Both Muzio and Holmes were booked into the Solano County Jail on the suspicion of “robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.”