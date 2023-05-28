(KTXL) — The discovery of a firearm following a series of altercations at the Vacaville Fiesta Days Carnival forced its early closure, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

An “increased police presence” was at the carnival on Saturday after altercations broke out between several groups.

“As much as we had hoped for a peaceful evening, additional altercations took place culminating with our officers arresting an 18-year-old Fairfield resident for being in possession of a firearm,” the police department wrote in a news release.

The police department said that “out of an abundance of caution” they chose to close the carnival an hour early.