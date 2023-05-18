(KTXL) — A student from Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville was attacked by four unknown people in ski masks on Wednesday afternoon while standing out front of the school, according to the Vacaville Unified School District.

•Video Above: Harassment Allegations Addressed at Rocklin School Board Meeting

The student was attacked and robbed of his belongings, including his cell phone, around 12:55 p.m., before the four attackers fled in a vehicle.

The student received help from administrators, and surveillance footage from the campus security cameras was able to capture the license plate of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually spotted on westbound Interstate 80 and was stopped in Vallejo by officers from the Vallejo Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The occupants were arrested and the school district has confirmed that none of the suspects were Vacaville Unified School District students.

“We deeply regret that such an incident occurred on our campus, and we are making every effort to ensure the well-being of the WCW student involved,” the district wrote in a press release.