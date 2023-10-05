(FOX40.COM) — Two people died after a vehicle with five occupants drove into Sutter Slough on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews at the site told a FOX40 News crew that the vehicle went into the water just before 4 p.m.

The CHP said that the vehicle was left submerged in the waterway and that a U.S. Coast Guard team was headed to the site to help recover the vehicle.

The area is near the community of Courtland, about 22 miles south of Sacramento, close to where Solano, Yolo and Sacramento counties meet.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.