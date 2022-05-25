SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC won against the San Jose Earthquakes in Round 16 of the U.S. Open Cup at Heart Health Park.

Republic FC won 2-0 in a sold-out game. They will move to the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.

It was the first time that the Republic FC hosted an MLS opponent in the Round of 16 and it is also the first time Sacramento played at home in the round.

The Republic FC was one of three non-MLS clubs remaining going into the game and was one of two clubs not affiliated with the league hosting a match in the Round of 16.

FOX40’s Eric Rucker was at the match and spoke to fans inside the packed venue.