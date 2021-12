Photo by Metro Fire of Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire of Sacramento reports that one person died in a crash that happened in Rancho Cordova Monday evening.

Officials said firefighters were at the scene of the crash near Douglas Road and Sunrise Boulevard around 8 p.m.

How the crash happened has not been reported, but Metro Fire said it was a solo-vehicle crash.

In a photo shared by Metro Fire, it appears that the car crashed into a tree.

The crash is under investigation.