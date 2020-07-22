Some businesses are charging a ‘COVID fee’ to help pay for cleaning supplies, protective equipment

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There’s a new “COVID fee” that some businesses are starting to charge customers.

“I’ve never heard of that, ever,” said Modesto resident Manuel Quintero.

According to customers of NT Nail Spa Salon in Modesto, they charge a fee of $5 for each service they provide.

“That’s extreme and I wouldn’t,” said Modesto resident Syble Coonce.

“As far as a COVID fee, no I would not like to pay an extra fee for that,” said Quintero.

From salons to restaurants, some businesses are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to bills, passing along pandemic-induced costs to their customers.

When FOX40 stopped by the NT Nail Spa on Tuesday, the business was closed but on their website it explains they have raised their price to help with added costs of supplies and cleaning products.

“It tells you about the fee online,” NT Nail Spa customer Jenn Diaz told FOX40.

Diaz recently got a manicure and pedicure done. She explained what she was told the fee was for.

“Keeping their place extra clean, buying all their sanitizing stuff and whatnot,” said Diaz. “That it was just for buying their masks and their extra cleaning supplies that they needed.”

While business owners face increased costs due to social distancing requirements, additional sanitization and protective equipment for staff, Diaz said she is sympathetic to their needs and appreciates just being able to go.

“Honestly, it didn’t bother me because I had been stuck at home with my three kids and I really needed that extra time to kind of relax and get away. And I needed a pedicure,” said Diaz. “So, I probably would pay for it again.”

But for many families, finances are already stretched to the limit after months of furloughs and shutdowns.

“I take care of my 90-year-old mother. I can’t afford to be out,” said Coonce.

Other states, such as Nevada, are also charging a COVID-19 fee. At the Top Deck Restaurant in Reno, they charge a fee of $1 with each entrée. Customers are not notified of the added fee beforehand.

While Coonce wouldn’t go to a salon or pay the added fees, she said she is aware of the fee at restaurants and has paid for it.

“They all have to have the masks. I want them to be clean. I don’t want to take anything home to my mother,” said Coonce.