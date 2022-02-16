Some businesses quick to drop masks as state rescinds mandate for vaccinated Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s indoor mask mandate has officially expired for vaccinated people, and already some businesses have implemented major changes to their mask rules.

For athlete Five Moore, getting in a workout at the downtown Sacramento 24 Hour Fitness looked a bit different Wednesday. As he walked in, he immediately noticed a change.

“I’m seeing everybody don’t really have their mask on,” Moore said.

Beginning Wednesday, 24 Hour Fitness announced its vaccinated members and guests can workout without a mask at any of its locations in Sacramento.

“I think one of the great things is to be able to see everyone smile again, you know, that’s really important,” said manager Tony Cigliutti. “And coming to the gym, it’s obviously very important for your physical well-being and your mental well-being as well.”

“Almost overnight, our traffic is already picking up. So, very encouraging and exciting for the future here at 24 Hour Fitness,” he continued.

But some places are keeping the mask requirement, for now.

A sign on the front door of the historic Shasta Hotel said it all: Face coverings were still required for people who congregate in the lobby.

“We have what’s called common areas,” said Shasta Hotel desk clerk Edward Sherwood. “We do have a mask policy so that way we can kind of curtail, you know, kind of keep people safe in a sense.”

Face coverings are still required for unvaccinated Californians and for anyone inside health care settings, long-term care facilities, jails and prisons, public buses and public schools.

Back at 24 Hour Fitness, while Moore acknowledged that masks make exercising more difficult, he chose to keep his on.

“Keep myself protected, you know what I mean? Just in case,” Moore told FOX40. “I don’t want to go home and kissing my baby and one of these people, you know what I mean?”

As part of the changes announced by 24 Hour Fitness, more than 100 of its clubs across the nation will soon be up and running 24 hours a day, seven days per week, just like they were pre-pandemic.