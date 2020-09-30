Some businesses wait to reopen as Sacramento County moves into California’s red tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Midtown Sacramento’s K Street was quiet on Tuesday afternoon, even as Sacramento County moved into a less restrictive reopening tier.

Since March, the Crest Theatre has hosted just 11 events. Those were during the brief period that theaters were allowed to open.

Under California’s red tier for reopening, the theater could open to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

But management has made the difficult decision to stay closed for now.

“So, it’s just not financially feasible at this moment for us to do a lot of stuff inside here,” said General Manager Robert Alvis.

Alvis pointed out the costs of hosting even a movie add up quickly, beginning with the film licensing fee and labor costs.

“Turning on the lights here costs about 500 bucks, you know?” Alvis told FOX40. “So, it’s not a cheap place to do business but it’s good when you can have 900 people in the building. But when you can have 100 people, you can obviously see the financial limitations there.”

The Crest will reopen when the county moves into a less restrictive tier, allowing more people inside. In the meantime, the theater will be hosting outdoor movies on Thursdays near the Golden 1 Center.

Over in Natomas, the Regal Cinema reopened on Tuesday night. But no one was seen going in, even as movies were about to start.

The transition to normal may take some time.

But the red tier is a big deal for places like restaurants and churches, which can now welcome a limited number of people inside.

“Community is so much a part of fellowship,” said Dr. Tecoy Porter Sr., pastor of Genesis Church in South Sacramento. “Well, it’s going to be a family reunion, and so very meaningful just to be able to see people’s faces, you know. Zoom, thank God for technology, but nothing beats face-to-face, even 6 feet away.”

Back at the Crest, Alvis kept a smile on his face as he looked forward to a time when his theater could fill up again.

“Go another day, go another week, go another month and just wait for this to pass because it will pass at some point, you know,” he said.