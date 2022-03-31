GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite losing their homes to the Caldor Fire, some property owners in Grizzly Flats will have to start paying a monthly water fee again.

Jared McVey has a common story in Grizzly Flats. He lost his home in the Caldor Fire last year. But after living there for about six years, he will not be returning.

“We went back up there saw the devastation and decided we didn’t want to go through it every day,” McVey said.

Though we won’t be going back, he will still have to pay the monthly water fee from the local water district. The fee isn’t about the usage of water. It’s about whether or not there is a water meter.

“In my mind, it’s not morally right,” McVey said.

The water district said it has no choice but to charge the $68.97 fee.

“This is a hard step for us to make. It’s one I’ve been dreading for a while now,” said Jodi Lauther.

Lauther is the general manager of the Grizzly flats Community Services District. Lauther said while the district receives government money to rebuild infrastructure, it continues to lose money from its operation budget.

The district is also not legally allowed to raise rates and needs to bring back the monthly fee regardless of a resident’s status living there, Lauther said.

McVey, though, said he is not convinced a meter will be the ultimate feature to get another to buy his property from him.

“It’s a burned piece of land at this point. It’s not very desirable for somebody who doesn’t have an emotional connection a Grizzly Flats,” McVey said.

That monthly fee is expected to start at the end of April. However, the water district board members will meet in a couple of weeks and take up the topic of how to go about removing meters from properties.