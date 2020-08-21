Some evacuated families return to rubble, ash left behind by LNU Lightning Complex fires

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Some evacuated families are now getting a better look at what has happened to their homes as the LNU Lightning Complex fires continue to burn.

“It meant everything,” said Shaylee Gomez. “My parents had bought it like 30, 40 years ago and they built like their whole life on it.”

The LNU Lightning Complex claimed Gomez’s home on Peaceful Glen Road in Vacaville. Gomez and her family said they were still in shock.

“I don’t think it’s like hit us so much because we haven’t been able to like rest,” Gomez said.

The Gomez family said all that’s left are some burned trinkets and the few possessions they were able to evacuate with.

“Figure out where to go from here, trying to figure out what to do,” said Benjamin Gomez.

Other people who had to escape to safety, such as Dan Farrell, are still waiting to find out what happened to their property.

“I guess wait it out until we’re able to go back to our location and then just try to get back some of our normality,” Farrell told FOX40.

The Gomez family shared a picture of what their home once looked like before the flames and the devastation. They said as long as they’re together, they can start over.

“So with this fire, there’s always new life after it,” Benjamin Gomez said. “So we’re gonna rebuild and go from there.”

“As long as we’re all OK, that’s what matters,” said Shaylee Gomez’s fiance, Juan Reyes.

The Gomez family is now homeless and are looking for a hotel to stay in. They have also set up a GoFundMe page to help them back on their feet.