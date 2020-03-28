Some feel Stockton school board is sending mixed signals during virus closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Classes are still suspended in Stockton due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

All that needs to be done now, Stockton Unified School District Board trustee Lange Luntao said, is a formal resolution reflecting Governor Gavin Newsom's statewide stay-at-home order.

“Our community needs it and if we are able to do this quickly, promptly then we can get back to serving our kids and making sure our kids and families are safe,” Luntao said.

Luntao said he's frustrated after his fellow board members voted no on two resolutions Thursday. The first would have given the superintendent the authority to act in emergency situations. The second would have upheld the suspension of classes.

Both were voted down.

“I don’t believe we needed a resolution. Senate Bill 117 was just passed,” board member Cecilia Mendez said.

“We are voting to not support a resolution that was badly written and another resolution that was put in that really messed things up,” board member Scot McBrian said.

An attorney told FOX40 all closed school districts will continue to receive funding due to Newsom’s executive order.

There is a lot of turmoil but board members do agree that in order to keep kids safe, the schools need to remain closed.

Parents such as Erika Reyes, whose son attends Edison High School, say the board’s message needs to be clear -- work together through this crisis and provide kids with the proper educational tools.

“They need to be held accountable when they represent our community, especially our children," Reyes said.

Luntao said the board will revisit the resolution again early next week.