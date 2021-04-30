Some foregoing second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 433,000 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sacramento County.

Some, however, have either missed or ignored the recommended window for their second shot.

“But some people, for whatever reason, are not going to get their second shot,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, with UC Davis Health.

New numbers from the county health department show 17% of those who got the Pfizer vaccine did not get their second shot within the recommended six weeks time frame.

For those who got Moderna, 15.4% of residents haven’t had their second dose.

“So, the second dose is important. What it does is it serves two functions,” Blumberg said. “One: Is it does boost the immunity, so it makes it higher immediately. And what that also does is it makes the immunity last longer.”

FOX40 asked Blumberg why he thinks some are interested in a first dose but not a second when two doses are recommended.

“I think early on when the vaccine was in very short supply people were very careful to get that second dose on time,” Blumberg said. “And there was so much demand for vaccine. I think now with less circulation of the virus, with less pressure and things opening up, I think people are getting more casual about that second dose.”

A concerning aspect for medical experts is how those who haven’t received their second dose on time will follow through down the road if a booster shot is required.