Some local counties close to falling back into more restrictive COVID-19 tier

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County fears it could soon be moved into the most restrictive tier on the state’s COVID-19 guideline.

“So, this is like our warning call for the state that one of our metrics is in the purple tier,” Yolo County spokesperson Jenny Tan said.

Other counties also share the concern.

Sacramento County said its latest numbers are keeping it in its current tier.

“However, we are monitoring the data for the next time period, which may or may not put the county into a more restrictive tier,” the county said.

Both Sacramento and Yolo counties are in the state’s red tier, hoping they don’t go back to purple.

“If we continue to meet the purple tier’s metrics next week, then we could move back into purple as early as November 10th,” Tan said.

Yolo County says it saw a spike in the number of tests received by residents just after Halloween.

In Placer County, currently in the state’s orange tier, the latest numbers also show the real possibility of moving back.

FOX40 spoke with Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore who said, like Yolo County, her county is also seeing more people choosing to get COVID-19 tests.

“Every time you test, the more tests that we have, the more cases we are likely to have,” Gore said.

The answer to the counties’ worries could come next week.

It may not be all bad news, though. Tan said the state could make exceptions to the COVID-19 numbers — one example would be excluding cases at nursing homes.