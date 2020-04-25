Some parks reopen as Stanislaus County health officials give the green light

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Some parks and other recreational facilities have reopened in Stanislaus County but since some facilities are not cleaned daily, health officials warn: Play at your own risk.

Playtime during a pandemic still looks like childhood, just with a few added steps.

“I still tell my kids to keep their social distance, 6 feet, like out of respect for other people,” said park visitor Christian Peña.

Peña and her four kids delighted in the fact that Stanislaus County health officials reopened parks Friday morning. But like most moms, Peña was aware that COVID-19 still looms.

“We’re not having the kids use the restrooms still here or the drinking fountain, just as a precaution,” she told FOX40.

Deputy Royjindar Singh with the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services said officials updated the county’s order so families have a way to play.

“We realize that there’s a lot of people that don’t have the option of recreating outside their home,” Deputy Singh said.

However, the stay-at-home order is still in effect and health officials still stress the need for people to keep their distance.

“We still encourage the common sense practices. The most basic one, wash your hands with warm water for at least 20 seconds,” Singh said.

Plus, not all playgrounds have reopened. For instance, Turlock’s parks and playgrounds are still closed. Singh said it is up to each individual city whether or not they choose to reopen their parks.

Peña said after weeks of indoor games, the change of venue was refreshing. Her family will take on more measures after playtime is over.

“Just gonna wash our hands and wash up when we get home,” she said. “That’s the best we can do but we gotta live.”