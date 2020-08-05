Some Roseville residents hope to save historic Hotel Belvedere before it’s turned into affordable housing

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Roseville residents are upset over a plan to demolish a hotel in the city’s historical district.

The Hotel Belvedere is more than a century old but now there is a proposal to tear down the building in order to build affordable housing.

“Really, it’s like the embodiment of Roseville’s identity,” said Alexa Roberts with the Roseville Historical Society.

Many locals love the old building and want to save it from being torn down.

It was built in 1917 and while it’s not registered as a historic building, Roberts said it is “listed as a major contributing building for this old town Roseville historical district. That’s the highest listing a building can have.”

After the railroad was moved from Rocklin to Roseville, the Belvedere housed many of its railroad conductors and engineers. It functioned as a hotel up until the 1980s.

It was owned by Dolores Manring and her family since the 1940s.

FOX40 reached out to the new owners, realtor Mark Martella and retired Major League Baseball player Derrek Lee of Old Roseville LLC, who declined going on camera. Both are native Sacramentans.

Martella told FOX40 they looked into what it would cost to renovate the old hotel about a year ago and said it was not cost-effective. So, instead, they are going to replace it with 18 units of townhomes to give people an opportunity to own a piece of historic downtown Roseville, according to Martella.

Back in the 1960s, Sheri Prieto’s grandmother purchased the home she still lives in just across the street from the Hotel Belvedere.

“It’s part of Roseville. It’s historic Roseville, you know,” Prieto said. “So many people have gone through this place and it’s so sad to see everything … It’s like they want to take our history away from everything that’s Roseville.”

City Councilman Scott Alvord said it’s a delicate situation and he recognizes both sides.

“The value of downtown having historic flavor, I think there’s a really good value for that,” he said.

The Main Street Plaza Project replaced an empty field and a decrepit old building. The councilman said it’s affordable housing open to everyone, including veterans.

“And the nice thing about being in the downtown is it’s very walkable. So, there’s a train station right there, there’s bus transportation,” Alvord said. “That’s the advantage of having some of that in downtown versus having it in the middle of nowhere.”

“There’s so many properties going out towards the freeway, the newer Roseville,” Prieto said. “Build out there. Build all your stuff out there but let’s leave our little town and our little community alone.“

The owners’ plan to build condominiums goes in front of the Planning Commission on Aug. 27. If they approve the plan, it’s a done deal.

If that plan is appealed, the city council will make a decision on what happens.