Some Sacramento businesses temporarily close as cases surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Sacramento restaurants are temporarily closing their doors amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Patrick Mulvaney, owner of midtown restaurant Mulvaney’s B&L, said his staff has been very fortunate during this pandemic.

“On New Year’s Eve, 100% of us tested negative,” Mulvaney said. “Since then, two people got sick on Sunday, and now there’s lots of flu and one person lost their taste.”

According to Mulvaney, the only way out of this pandemic is to adapt.

“We don’t know where it’s going. And it’s a challenge. And as much as we hate it, it’s better to just shut down and see where this takes us for the next week,” Mulvaney told FOX40.

They hope to be ready to reopen by Tuesday.

Likewise, out of an abundance of caution, the owner of Bacon and Butter closed Sunday through Thursday, only to open Friday for to-go orders only.

Taro Arai, the owner of Mikuni restaurants, held up an “I’m sorry” sign in an Instagram post, asking for customers’ patience while they continue to work through the challenges of sick workers and unexpected absences.

Restaurants are still doing the mask mandate and some are also doing outdoor seating as an added precaution. But some are still getting sick.

Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, said aside from the pandemic, restaurants have also been hard hit by the supply chain not delivering essentials to various establishments.

Restaurant owners, including Michael Helmrich of The Mandarin, said his staff like so many other eateries are doing everything to stay in business.

“Bear with us. My employees that have stuck it out with me, they’re fantastic. But there’s only so much we can do,” Helmrich said.