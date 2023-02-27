(KTXL) — Several schools are closed Monday as a result of weather conditions that prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a blizzard warning for the foothills and the Sierra.

The following school districts have announced closures for Monday:

•Mother Lode Union School District (including both Indian Creek Elementary and Herbert Green Middle campuses)

•Amador County Unified School District

•Grass Valley School District

•Nevada City School District

•West Point Elementary (Part of the Calaveras County Unified School District)

The blizzard warning will be in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday morning but those schools have yet to announce if their closures will extend to Tuesday.