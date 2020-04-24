Some small Stockton businesses get relief from city

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Some relief for small business owners is underway in the city of Stockton as city leaders have set aside and raised $500,000.

“I got bills to pay and it’s piling up,” restaurant co-owner Andrew Muniz told FOX40. “They stop a lot of things but they can’t stop bills.”

Even through adversity — such as being burglarized in February — Muniz’s humble restaurant was able to withstand.

But with the pandemic continuing to persist, he says there’s much more uncertainty ahead for his restaurant Gorditos Muniz.

“It really affected us big time because, you know, we barely even opened the shop up and out of nowhere — boom — this comes up,” said Muniz.

Some relief may be on the way, however.

“We know our small businesses are really hurt at this time and looking for relief, and this is our first step to providing that relief for them,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.

Combined with fundraising efforts, Tubbs says the city will have about $500,000 to help business owners within the city.

“We partnered with an organization called Main Street Launch and we’ll be able to help 160 plus businesses with $3,000 grants,” said Tubbs.

Eligible business owners are able to apply for the grant through the Main Street Launch website.

“And the idea for it is to be fast in an emergency. So, as soon as people apply and certify we hope to get the grants to our small businesses in the next 10 days or so,” said Tubbs.

Although Muniz is going through tough times, he says that won’t keep him from giving back to his community.

“I see someone who’s hungry, in need, I pull over and I still give them a meal. Like, here you go, here’s a meal for you guys, you know what I mean,” said Muniz. “We still support.”

Tubbs says he realizes the money won’t be able to help all business owners but he hopes to work with federal and state officials to figure out what the next steps are to get aid.