Some Solano County residents return home only to find destruction

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Some fire evacuees in Solano County and Vacaville were finally allowed to return home as the sheriff’s office started the first phase of repopulation.

It included the area west of Interstate 80 between Lyon and Vaca Valley roads.

The sheriff’s office will announce the next phases in the coming days.

Michelle Clement had yet to find the strength to start sifting through what was once her home.

“There’s not much to get, I don’t think, so,” she said.

She was still trying to understand how all the ash and rubble could be all that was left of her home of the last 12 years.

“It’s definitely surreal. It’s obviously all gone,” she told FOX40.

Thursday marked more than a week after the LNU Lightning Complex fires forced residents out with little time to spare.

“We woke up at 12:30. It was so bright inside the room we thought, ‘OK, it’s time to go to work.’ But no, it was the fire,” said Sheila Pessoa.

Pessoa and her husband rushed from their ranch on Pleasants Valley Road with nothing but the clothes on their back.

She said as she drove away, “I looked back and I said, ‘I’m never going to see this place again.’”

While their barn and wine cellar burned, their house survived.

“It must be a miracle or something,” Pessoa said. “If you look around, the neighbors, they lost everything, everything. We’re just extremely thankful.”

Clement was also finding strength in what made it through. Her American flag was safe and waving just above her burned out home.

“It’s a sign of hope a little bit,” she said.