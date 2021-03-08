Some students return to in-person learning in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As Sacramento County moves closer to the red tier, schools in the Natomas Unified School District are returning to in-person instruction.

Monday was the first day for students from third grade through sixth grade to return to Star Academy.

For elementary school students like Zanae Thomas, going back and seeing friends and teachers at her school during the pandemic feels unusual but exciting.

“Good and a little different,” she said.

Star Academy Principal Amy Kahler told FOX40 that their plan to welcome back students has been in the works since September 2020, although they started in-person instruction with their A and B tracks in March.

“It’s been great and by far exceeding our expectations,” Kahler explained. “So, looking at everywhere from the front, and how students will enter into the campus, to exiting the campus, to moving around the campus, every class is anywhere between 12 to 14 students. We even have baskets in all the classrooms for their stuff so they’re not having their stuff touch each other’s.”

The school’s pick-up time and procedure have also changed.

“We have a teacher who is in the middle of the driveway and calling out names as the cars are coming up and the student walks up to their car and gets in,” Kahler said.

With the potential of having Sacramento County move into the red tier soon, Natomas Unified School District Communications Director Deidra Powell said the district wants to make sure parents know returning their kids to the classroom is entirely their choice.

“We never say you have to return, or you must stay,” Powell said. “And so, the parents who chose to send their children back to school, they know that the district has done everything possible to make it as safe as possible.”

Zanae’s parents told FOX40 they felt returning to school was the best option for their daughter.

“We knew how much she missed being around the learning environment in terms of with teachers and some of her close friends,” Charles Thomas said. “The staff, they did an excellent job here at Star academy to notify and keep us updated.”

Powell said middle school and high schools are the next to return to in-person instruction but that can only happen when Sacramento County moves into the red tier.