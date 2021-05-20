Some worry SMUD’s solar rates proposal could hinder clean energy goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some local homeowners are concerned over the Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s latest proposal to increase energy rates and reduce the credits they receive for their solar panels.

Fatima Malik is all about saving energy, whether that’s growing her own fruit, driving an electric car or being a SMUD solar customer for the last five years.

“I knew that this was something that would really be able to help me save money and promote a clean living environment,” she told FOX40.

So when she discovered SMUD’s latest proposal would increase energy rates by 1.5% to 2% in the years 2022 and 2023, she became concerned.

According to a SMUD spokesperson, the reason for the rate increases in solar energy are due to wildfire mitigation, an aging infrastructure, and increased labor and material costs.

They added the proposed rate increase of 1.5% is still below inflation.

SMUD also told FOX40 ​this is a comprehensive rate proposal and many utility companies across the U.S. are considering making the same adjustments to their rates, especially after the pandemic.

For SMUD customers like Malik, they get a credit of 12 cents per kilowatt-hour. The new proposal would cut their credit nearly in half to 7.4 cents per kilowatt-hour.

“So if you’re paying hundreds of dollars, up to $400 dollars a month in just a SMUD bill, that’s not affordable,” Malik explained.

Groups like the California Solar and Storage Association also opposed SMUD’s proposal, saying in order to reach California’s goal of sustaining clean energy by 2030, reducing solar panel system incentives will only come at a major cost.

“The break-even point for when a solar system pays for itself is generally around 12 to 15 years,” said Ben Davis. “SMUD’s proposal would push that break-even point past the lifetime of a solar system, rendering solar uneconomical for homes and businesses.”

“It’s really going to affect the way in which I’m trying to live a sustainable, resilient, clean life,” Malik said.