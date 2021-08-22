Somerset church invites Grizzly Flats parishioners to Sunday service after church burns down in Caldor Fire

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (KTXL) — As residents of Grizzly Flats try to recover from the destruction the Caldor Fire left behind, one nearby community is welcoming them with open arms and providing them a place to worship.

For Pastor Bill Brown, his service this Sunday for the Grizzly Flats Community Church has a deeper meaning.

“On Tuesday, when we got full confirmation that the church had burned down,” Brown told FOX40, “somebody was driving in Grizzly and had a video camera and pointed it up towards our property, and we could see that our own personal home had burned down as well.”

Devastated by the news, Pioneer Bible Church Pastor Jim Eggert told FOX40 that he felt like his community in Somerset needed to do something.

“This would be a great opportunity for us to gather and bring encouragement and support to our community,” Eggert explained.

Both congregations were able to gather Sunday next to the D’Agostini Pond in Somerset.

Even though brothers Jesse and Jacob Withrow lost their church, they told FOX40 they believe Sunday’s service is a sign of better things to come.

“We come from just being friends to now we’re like family, it’s real,” Jesse Withrow said with laughter.

“I think we’re going to come up fast. I think we’re going to come back up quick,” Jacob Withrow said.

Brown also believes in the resiliency of his community.

“We’re not sure short term what’s going to happen, but we are rebuilding and we have a lot of people who are excited about that,” Brown said.

In the meantime, Eggert said his church will continue to have services every Sunday for the people affected by the Caldor Fire, but they have yet to decide if an outdoor service like Sunday’s will continue on a weekly basis.

