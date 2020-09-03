Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office rescues National Guardsman who fell 100 feet during firefighting effort

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office rescued a National Guardsman Wednesday after he fell 100 feet down a hill while fighting a fire.

Firefighters have been battling the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Sonoma and surrounding counties. Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, where the guardsman fell, has been under an evacuation order as crews continue to try to contain the fires’ spread.

According to the sheriff’s office, the guardsman was traversing some “extremely steep terrain” with a crew when he slipped, landing in a rocky area below.

He was found 10 minutes later with the help of the sheriff’s office helicopter but rescuing him took some planning due to the terrain and canopy.

The pilot and the tactical flight officer had to coordinate and use a 200-foot rope to rescue the guardsman.

Once they were away from difficult terrain, the guardsman was transferred to an ambulance.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man may have had a potentially serious leg injury.