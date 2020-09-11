Sonoma Raceway reintroduces Sears Point Racing Experience

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — No matter what skill level they may be, those looking for a real race car experience can go to one of the top road courses in the world, Sears Point Racing Experience at the famed Sonoma Raceway.

“You know, they’ve seen Sonoma Raceway, whether it’s with NASCAR or IndyCar in the past, they’ve always wanted to come out here and experience it,” said Sylas Montgomery, director of operations at the Sears Point Racing Experience. “They may not have a performance car in their garage, so we provide that with the KTM X-Bow.”

At 300 horsepower and weighing at just 1,700 pounds, the KTM X-Bow is quick, capable and driver friendly.

“You don’t need to know how to drive a manual transmission to be able to rip the KTMs around the track,” Montgomery explained.

“You know, the speed is great. I love the speed and I’ve gone fast,” said racing student Larry Rego. “But it’s just the technical part of it. Hitting your lines, that kind of thing.”

Sonoma Raceway was closed because of the pandemic, which meant no NASCAR Cup Series or NHRA this year.

But reintroducing the racing experience has been good for the track.

“That is our most frequent activity out of normally 340 to 350 days the track is in use,” said Sonoma Raceway President Steve Page. “So, to get that baseline activity up and running again is great for everybody.”