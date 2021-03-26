Sonora CHP: Woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JAMESTOWN, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officials have arrested a woman in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tuolumne County.

The Sonora Area CHP said that on Thursday they arrested 67-year-old Lisa Dianne Hunt of Columbia on multiple charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Hunt was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, destroying or concealing evidence and providing false information to an officer.

Officials said they will not be releasing further details of the arrest at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.