SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are suspecting arson in a fire that burned down a church in Sonora over the weekend.

“You could see the flames shooting 30 or 40 feet in the air,” said church administrator Terry Clark.

Clark has been with the church for 21 years.

“The best memory is the worship together. When we get together with good music and good preaching, and we worship together,” Clark said. “There’s nothing better than that.”

Cal Fire investigators suspect 23-year-old Brennan Debisschop of starting the church fire around 8 p.m. Saturday night. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, it was already fully engulfed.

“I knew that it would be a huge loss,” Clark said.

As Cal Fire investigated the cause Sunday afternoon, they noticed Debisschop acting strange and said he refused to leave the fire scene.

Debisschop was later arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary, according to Cal Fire.

“Really feeling very sorry for the person who would do this and know that they need help,” Clark said.

For Cindy Peterson, seeing the church destroyed is personal. Her family built the church from the ground up in the late 1960s.

“It just makes me think of my grandpa and my dad and everybody building it. It just makes me sad,” Peterson said.

While the fire destroyed the building, it didn’t destroy their faith. Clark said they still held Sunday service in the parking lot the following day.

“I’m sure my grandparents are looking down on the church,” Peterson said.

“Everybody came that was in the church. And then we had five churches send people to come and pray with us and be here to support us,” Clark said.

Clark said the church is the people and not the building. They will rebuild and turn the loss into a blessing.

“God is so good. And his miracles that we’ll see at the end will really take us to a greater place than we are right now, and I truly believe that,” Clark said.

Debisschop appeared in court Tuesday for arraignment.