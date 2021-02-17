Sonora PD: Man arrested after starting hotel fire, threatening to burn down officer’s home

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) – A man is behind bars after allegedly starting a fire in a Sonora hotel and threatening to burn down a police officer’s home.

The Sonora Police Department received reports of a fire just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning at hotel on South Washington Street near Gold Street.

When the officer arrived, the fire was already put out, but the officer said he found 58-year-old Robert Anson in the hotel room with multiple burned items, including a lampshade.

During their investigation, Anson was found to be in the Arsonist Registry and the officer arrested him on suspicion of arson.

On their way to the Tuolumne County Jail, the officer said Anson began threatening him and said he was going to follow the officer home and “burn down his home with his family in it,” according to officials.

Anson was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail on multiple charges and is currently being held on a $100,000 bail.