EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado Hills teenager died earlier this week after spending several weeks at a hospital after being hit by a car while out for a run, her club team announced in a Facebook post.

Sophia Torres went out for a jog on July 12 and was hit by a car on Serrano Parkway, the family wrote in a GoFundMe page. According to the family, Torres was supposed to enter her freshman year of high school.

After she was hit by a car, Torres was transported by ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center, where medical staff identified a subarachnoid hemorrhage and performed several surgeries, according to her family.

Torres played soccer for the San Juan Soccer Club, which is based in Rancho Cordova. The family wrote that Torres recently competed in a soccer tournament in Virginia.

In a Facebook post, the San Juan Soccer Club called Torres’ death an “immeasurable” loss and added she had a “beautiful” soul. The team also called her a competitor on and off the field.

“Because of you, Sophia, the sight of the stars allows us to dream,” the club wrote. “There is no goodbye when your light remains. And every night, when we look up at that sky, we’ll know that you’re there with us.”

“Shine bright, 19. Forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Torres family and their loved ones during this time,” the club continued.

The GoFundMe page was created by nonprofit Thrive With 10-35 to cover medical expenses for the family.

The nonprofit is affiliated with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and was established in 2011 to promote the well-being of all sheriff’s office members and their families, according to the organization’s website.

The GoFundMe account’s goal is $30,000 and surpassed $103,000 as of Friday afternoon.