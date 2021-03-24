‘Sorry for smashing your window’: East Sacramento pizzeria owner receives apology letter from vandal with $2K inside

EAST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner of an East Sacramento pizzeria received an anonymous letter and $2,000 from a man who says he threw a sewer grate through the business’ window.

Before getting to work March 14, Steve’s Pizza owner Rodney Ibanez learned someone had smashed one of the windows of his pizzeria on J and 37th streets.

Footage from earlier Sunday morning shows three people walking by around 1 a.m. One of the people in the group lifts up a nearby sewer grate and throws it at the window before taking off.

“Now this is going to cost a few thousand dollars to fix, so I don’t know how this affects my workers’ hours. I’ll do whatever I can to keep them employed,” Ibanez said, explaining how the pandemic was already hurting business.

On Wednesday, Ibanez sent FOX40 a photo of an apology letter. He said someone had enclosed $2,000.

Sorry for smashing your window. I was hammered & my friend sent me the article last night. I was unaware of my actions until now. I would have come forward sooner had I known. I know I am in no position to ask a favor but I hope we can take the police out of it this. This is not the man I am trying to be & I hope you know how sorry I am & how much shame I feel.

The writer signed it, “A****** that broke the window.”

Ibanez said the community has been very supportive and a GoFundMe page set up a day after the incident has already surpassed its $2,000 goal.