Sources: Joseph DeAngelo offers to enter guilty plea

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sources told FOX40 News Tuesday the suspected East Area Rapist, Joseph DeAngelo, has offered to plead guilty in order to avoid the death penalty.

Instead, DeAngelo would serve a lifetime in prison.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence linked DeAngelo to at least 13 murders and over 50 rapes across the Golden State, leading to his arrest in 2018.

The trial started early last month. In late January, a judge denied public defenders’ request for more time, calling it “unreasonable.” Public defender Alice Michael said there were “over a quarter of a million pieces of evidence” to sift through.

DeAngelo’s next court date is scheduled for May 12.