South Lake Tahoe begins enforcement of mask mandate with fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Visitors to South Lake Tahoe are being told they could face a $100 fine for not wearing masks in places where people gather.

Electronic signs are advising visitors that the fines, approved by the city council earlier in the week, are now in effect.

Since the pandemic took hold in March, South Lake Tahoe residents have worried about what visitors and tourists might bring to their community.

The COVID-19 data dashboard for El Dorado County shows the South Lake Tahoe region has been a hotspot for the virus, with over 400 cases. It’s a high proportion given the area’s small permanent population.

That’s why area agencies published a public service announcement video aimed at visitors.

Last week, there was a protest campaign by permanent residents to keep visitors away, at least until the pandemic subsides.

Earlier this week, city officials went a step further than state recommended guidelines.

“City council heard a lot of public comment the other night about residents not feeling safe and wanting to make sure we take action to have some teeth with administrative fines,” said City Manager Joe Irvin.

Aside from the $100 fines for people, businesses that don’t enforce mask policy could face $500 fines.

Masks are not required for walking or biking, in grocery store parking lots or places where social distancing can be practiced. Businesses will also not be fine if customers refuse to wear masks after being asked.

Not only are masks not universally required in all situations, no one will go to jail for not following the mask policy. Instead, they want to put an exclamation point on the importance of stopping COVID-19.

The city has used volunteer ambassadors to pass on safety guidelines to visitors, and community service officers and police officers will continue those efforts.

“We always try to educate first,” Irvin told FOX40. “But now we have this administrative tool and if there is egregious activity they will issue fines.”

The mask policy is also a part of an initiative to respect the area by reducing the growing levels of trash left behind.

“Treat our environment as if we were visiting your town,” Irvin said.

That reflects the sentiments of the residents who protested the number of tourists last week.

There is an appeal process for those who are fined for not wearing masks. The South Lake Tahoe City Council will also assess the effectiveness of the fines at next week’s council meeting.