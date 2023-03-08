(KTXL) — The South Lake Tahoe City Manager issued a local emergency proclamation due to the winter storms that have hit the area and in preparation for the atmospheric rivers expected over the weekend.

The local emergency is due to the winter storms that are threatening the lives of those in the community. The storms have also threatened roadways, water and power infrastructure, facilities and structures.

The emergency proclamation will allow the City Manager to issue emergency orders during changing situations. It will also allow for more flexibility and expedite needed goods and services.

According to the news release, “the proclamation provides for greater flexibility and expedited procurement of goods and services in responding to emergencies resulting from the forecasted storm, while still protecting public safety priorities and the taxpayers’ interests.”