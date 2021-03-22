South Lake Tahoe COVID-19 clinic vaccinates 1,000 residents in 2 days

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One thousand COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Sunday and Monday at a clinic in South Lake Tahoe, known as a COVID-19 hot spot in El Dorado County.

The area has the highest infection rate in the county and throughout the pandemic, public officials have been worried the tourist town of 23,000 residents might be overrun with intensive care cases.

“With a small town we have a small hospital, and it’s very easy to get overwhelmed. So it’s important to stay ahead of that,” said South Lake Tahoe Fire Capt. Tyler Jack.

There have been smaller clinics held in the area targeting first responders and educators, but the recent large-scale clinic with both walk-up and drive-thru vaccinations was a first for the general population.

Many residents of South Lake Tahoe have a love-hate relationship with tourists. While they bring in much-needed dollars to the economy, many also say tourists bring in less desirable things.

Last summer, protesters lined the entry to the city, telling tourists to keep out and take their trash and traffic with them.

They also wanted to keep the coronavirus out, saying visitors were not masking up or taking safety precautions.

“It has come in from tourists a great deal. After every holiday we have a surge,” said Jay Newburgh, a South Lake Tahoe resident.

Just as many residents want visitors, provided they take safety precautions.

The clinic relieves the anxiety for business owners and employees relying on those tourism dollars.

“Knowing they can open up their business and do it without, you know, being at risk of getting sick or getting others sick,” Jack said.

Now that state vaccination categories are expanding, El Dorado County and the city of South Lake Tahoe hope to double the number of shots available in the future to roughly 1,000 a day.

It will be none too soon for many.

“Oh, I think it’s wonderful, are you kidding?” Newburgh said. “I think it’s a start for getting nearly normal.”

As with most other counties, public vaccination clinics are dependent on the supply of vaccines that are made available, and there are indications that supply is slowly ramping up to meet demand.