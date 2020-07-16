South Lake Tahoe mayor discusses local response to COVID-19

(KTXL) — El Dorado County has seen 350 cases since the pandemic began and nearly half of them have been in the Lake Tahoe region.

That’s despite the fact that the community represents less than 20% of the county’s population.

On Tuesday, South Lake Tahoe announced that all special events have either been canceled or postponed until at least mid-September.

The decision was influenced by Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement of increased restrictions earlier this week, as well as the recent spike in cases in the area.

FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo had the chance to talk with South Lake Tahoe Mayor Jason Collin via Zoom about the city’s COVID-19 response.