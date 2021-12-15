South Lake Tahoe opens shelter to residents without power due to major storm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Lake Tahoe residents still did not have power Wednesday night after a strong winter storm.

Liberty Utilities reported the heavy snowfall damaged equipment Tuesday. Crews have been working “around the clock” to restore power to thousands in the area, the utility reported.

Those still in the cold and dark Wednesday morning would have to wait for another 12 to 24 hours.

Liberty crews continue to work around the clock to restore power, including rebuilding electric infrastructure in areas that can be safely accessed. Most customers should be restored in12-24 hrs. Because of severe storm damage, some customers may be out for an extended period. — Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) December 15, 2021

An American Red Cross emergency shelter was opened at South Lake Tahoe’s Recreation and Swim Complex at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard. It can help as many as 8,800 households.

“The shelter is open to support 8,800 households without power due to winter weather,” wrote Red Cross Communications Director Stephen Walsh.

It will stay open until further notice, the city said.

People staying at the shelter will be given food, water and a place to sleep.

Pets cannot stay at the shelter and the city has directed owners to call Tahoe Paws at 775-721-3647.

More snow started falling Wednesday as a storm moved east through the Sierra. It could keep falling through Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a high chance 8 inches to a foot of snow could fall in the Tahoe Basin.