SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — South Lake Tahoe police arrested two men suspected of assaulting a man at a motel Wednesday.

Police say 18-year-old Avery Ellis and 24-year-old Joshua Boyer assaulted a 37-year-old man at the El Nido Motel.

According to police, Ellis and Boyer stomped on the victim’s head and stole his gun.

The victim had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police say both suspects were arrested Thursday and officers were able to recover the stolen gun.