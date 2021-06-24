South Lake Tahoe police investigating cases of drugged drinks, gives bar safety tips

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is warning people who are looking to drink in their city as they investigate “multiple cases of citizens being drugged.”

The department said its detectives are investigating multiple hospitalizations after reports of people consuming drinks that have been drugged.

Police are reminding people to never take drinks from a stranger, always watch their drinks being made and to never leave their drinks unattended.

The police department advises citizens to contact them at 530-542-6100 if they suspect they’ve been drugged or see suspicious activity at a bar. They also suggest getting a blood test if being drugged is suspected.

In an Instagram post, the police department said, “Obviously, the best way to prevent drinks being drugged is to find whoever is doing this and stop them. Until we find out who that is, we need our community to take preventative measures to protect themselves.”