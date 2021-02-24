South Lake Tahoe police: Man out on bail on 50 felony charges arrested after hours-long standoff

(KTXL) – South Lake Tahoe police say they arrested a man who was “out on bail on 50 felony charges” and who had numerous warrants for his arrest.

Police identified him as 55-year-old Scott Nevin. They say Nevin drove from Santa Cruz after law enforcement there searched his home.

The search in Santa Cruz revealed Nevin had tactical vests with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patches on them and over 40 weapons, according to police.

South Lake Tahoe officers were informed he had a home in the area and went to arrest him. An hours-long standoff ensued and they eventually shut off power to his neighborhood after evacuating residents.

Nevin later left his home after police were able to contact him by phone.

He was arrested with minor injuries due to a brief struggle with officers, according to police.

South Lake Tahoe police say the warrants he had for his arrest were related to domestic violence, felony threats and intimidating witnesses.

They also say Nevin “had been known to threaten to kill law enforcement.”