South Lake Tahoe requests federal disaster declaration from Cal OES

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — South Lake Tahoe’s city manager requested a federal disaster declaration from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services on Friday as the Caldor Fire continues to burn near the city.

City Manager Joe Irvin requested that Cal OES appeal to the federal government for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration and approve California Disaster Assistance Act funding for South Lake Tahoe.

The White House approved a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance on Wednesday.

Once approved, additional disaster funding would allow evacuated residents and public agencies to apply for federal assistance, the city said in a statement.

“I am respectfully requesting that you continue to request a Federal Major Disaster Declaration, and approve California Disaster Assistance Act funding, and any additional State and Federal resources that may be needed to aid victims who are impacted by the Caldor Fire,” Irvin said in a letter to Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci.

Read Irvin’s full letter to Cal OES below: