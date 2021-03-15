South Lake Tahoe sees an increase in bear activity despite winter weather

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) – Never mind that the calendar still says winter, and there’s a fresh layer of snow on the ground, wildlife experts say many of Tahoe’s bears, mostly the males, are already active.

“Especially in the last few weeks, all around. We’re getting more reports around Lake Tahoe. I’m seeing more reports of black bear movement,” said South Lake Tahoe wildlife expert Toogee Sielsch.

Sielsch keeps track of the local bear population. He works independently as an advocate for South Lake Tahoe’s bears, and maintains a positive relationship with state wildlife agencies.

His wildlife cameras capture some amazing images.

“We actually have urbanized black bears right here in South Lake Tahoe that are active all winter,” Sielsch told FOX40. “They might den under one property or in one spot, but they’ll regularly move out and about and access unsecured trash, dumpsters, food, or if somebody leaves their garage door open with food sources.”

In the wild, where there’s more competition for food, bears would spread out.

“But this is kind of a new thing and we can dial it into the urbanized black bear issue and how it is changing their behavior. Because they’re opportunistic right? They’re opportunistic feeders,” Sielsch explained. “They’re opportunistic denners. And especially when it comes to food, they can eat a broad variety of different foods to survive on, whereas a lot of species have a very specific food source.”

And food is plentiful around Lake Tahoe because of human activity.

“Really what is boils down to is just being lazy. ‘I don’t want to get up at 6:30 to put my trash out so I’ll put it out the night before.’ Things like that. Even just getting a bear box,” Sielsch said.

He encourages people in bear territory to lock their trash and secure their homes, garages and crawl spaces.

He loves the bears and that’s why he’d rather they not be so comfortable around people.

Life out in the wild, away from traffic is where they’re safest.

“So if you keep your distance, get big, be loud, toss a pinecone their way. Just make them feel not comfortable in your presence, and don’t approach them,” Sielsch said. “And if you have a chance to get out of the way and give them a space to move away from you, then give them that chance.”

The Nevada Department of Wildlife keeps a tag on the bear FOX40 saw to keep track of him. He’s seven years old and is estimated to weigh between 450 and 500 pounds.