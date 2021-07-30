South Lake Tahoe’s mayor, fire chief attended event with person who tested positive for COVID-19

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — An attendee who was at an event with the mayor and fire chief of South Lake Tahoe has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said Friday.

The city’s post said the person who tested positive was at Wednesday morning’s Coffee with the Mayor, which was held at Fire Station 2.

Mayor Tamara Wallace and Fire Chief Clive Savacool were joined by “other local and federal agency representatives to discuss wildfire preparedness, defensible space and Reverse 911 notification systems,” the event’s page reads.

Since learning about the positive case, Friday’s release said Mayor Wallace and the city employees who were in attendance have been tested or are in the process of getting tested.

South Lake Tahoe officials said they have been in contact with El Dorado County public health officials, who have been conducting contact tracing.