South Land Park shooting suspect arrested in Reno

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested Thursday in Nevada in connection to a deadly shooting in a South Land Park parking lot.

Sacramento police said 31-year-old Danthony Chaney was arrested in Reno and booked into a custodial facility. He will eventually be transported back to Sacramento, where police said he allegedly shot and killed a man Sunday night.

Just after 7:30 that night, officers found a shooting victim outside of a shopping center on South Land Park Drive near 35th Avenue.

The man died at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has since identified him as 43-year-old Terence Lindsey, of Sacramento.

Sacramento police have not reported a motive for the shooting or what led up to it.

There are no additional outstanding suspects, police said.

