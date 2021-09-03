South Sacramento charter school undergoes mandatory testing after 23 COVID-19 cases reported on campus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A South Sacramento charter school underwent mandatory COVID-19 testing Friday after reporting a cluster of cases on campus.

In a letter sent to the Sacramento City Unified School District, Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye required that New Joseph Bonnheim Community Charter School test everyone on campus following a report Thursday that the school had identified 23 COVID-19 cases among its 293 students and staff.

New Joseph Bonnheim students have been back in the classroom since Aug. 9.

“Given that this is a relatively small, tight-knit community, and that the region as a whole has high community case counts and transmission, it appears more likely that transmission is occurring outside of the school campus,” Dr. Kasirye wrote.

In a media briefing Thursday, Sacramento County health officials said there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among children now that students have returned to in-person learning. While most of those cases have been mild, Dr. Kasirye said they make up 20% of the county’s total reported cases.

Nick Mori, the program planner with Sacramento County Public Health, also echoed Dr. Kasirye’s letter at Thursday’s briefing. Mori said so far, it appears the majority of Sacramento County children who have received a positive COVID-19 test are getting infected from family at home and other places off-campus.

The charter school’s ZIP code has reported 458 cases of COVID-19 in the last 30 days, and 52.34% of the community is at least partially vaccinated.