South Sacramento CHP searches for hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian in South Sacramento Thursday night, leaving her with life-threatening injuries before driving away.

According to the CHP, a pedestrian was walking south across Florin Road at Fawn Way when she stepped in front of a vehicle heading east. That vehicle was able to slow down, but as she kept walking, another vehicle hit her.

She was thrown into the road and the vehicle that hit her drove away east on Florin Road, the CHP said.

The pedestrian, whom the CHP has not identified, was taken to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

CHP investigators said the first driver who avoided the pedestrian stayed at the scene. He described the hit-and-run driver’s car, then investigators discovered it may have been a gray 2002 to 2004 Mercedes C Class.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run has been asked to call the CHP South Sacramento Area at 916-897-5600 and ask for Officer Trush, or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).