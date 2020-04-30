South Sacramento church cheers up high schoolers with free prom, graduation photos

(KTXL) — It began as a question from a mom who was inspired by her daughter’s sadness.

“One day I was in prayer and I was just asking God ‘What can we do to cheer up these seniors?’” Thalia Caraveo told FOX40.

A global pandemic had shut down schools and almost everything that comes with it.

“Spent practically a whole month in her room, depressed,” said Caraveo.

The answer would end up giving hundreds of others an opportunity that will be cherished for a lifetime.

“And the solution? Let’s offer them free professional photography,” said Caraveo.

Until the end of next week, Victory Outreach South Sacramento, a church and nonprofit, is allowing high school seniors to take prom and graduation photos for free.

“I really wanted the pictures,” said high school senior Janani Marshall. “A lot of kids won’t be able to do this, and they won’t have those pictures. And I’m blessed enough to have these pictures.”

For Cynthia Placencia, it’s about far more than digital photos to remember her high school days.

“I was excited about my senior year,” said Placencia.

It was also about family and photos with her grandfather, with the spirit of her grandmother close by.

“My wife would have been here but we lost her. She passed December 13, so this is a blessing,” said Cynthia’s grandfather, Richard Espinosa Sr.

The photographer, Janine King, has been capturing each picture with style and gratitude.

“It helps me to sleep well at night knowing that I did something that gives back to the community,’ said King.

Caraveo is a senior pastor along with her husband at the church and is accustomed to working with the community.

“Remember this moment when they look back at these pictures when they’re in their 40s and say, ‘I got to get involved in my community and do something.’” said Caraveo.

To make an appointment for free senior prom or graduation photos, click or tap here.