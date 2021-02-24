South Sacramento church opens as warming center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A South Sacramento church has opened its doors to the homeless as two warming centers in the Sacramento area remain closed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

In a news release sent Wednesday, the city says the Sacramento Capitol City Seventh-day Adventist Church on Lemon Hill Avenue will operate as a warming center and safe parking site nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The church can offer refuge to up to 35 people and around 15 vehicles nightly through at least March 31 “regardless of the temperature,” said District 6 Councilman Eric Guerra. The city says the date could be extended.

“This is only a short-term, immediate solution to save lives,” Guerra told FOX40. “We are still focused on the long-term siting and location of permanent, supportive services to help people.”

The warming center is not allowing walk-ins and instead can be accessed by referral only. First Step Communities Executive Director Steve Watters, whose organization is running Sacramento Capitol City’s warming center and the Library Galleria site, says navigators will be sent out into the community to reach out to those living on the streets.

Those looking to use the warming center will be screened for COVID-19, have their temperatures checked at the door and must wear face coverings.

Both the Library Galleria warming center and the Southside Park facilities, which were opened in the wake of a deadly storm, have been temporarily closed after three workers and someone staying the night tested positive for COVID-19.

They are expected to reopen March 1 after undergoing deep cleaning.

“The fact is, we’re only going to meet the need if people step up to this. We only have two warming centers in the city, which are currently shut down because of COVID and will be opening up March 1,” Guerra said. “This one’s opening up today because the community responded to the call of action and said, ‘We want to help.’ And so, if we want to really make some changes, it’s going to take all of us working together.”