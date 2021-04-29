South Sacramento family reunited with puppy stolen from gated yard over the weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following three days of investigation, a South Sacramento family was reunited with their 4-month-old puppy that was stolen from the front yard of their home on 50th Avenue Sunday.

Amanda Duhaime, a disabled veteran, told FOX40 Monday it was heartbreaking not knowing where her puppy was after experiencing so much loss in the last few years.

Duhaime said their beloved Rottweiler puppy, Rubi Rose, suddenly vanished from their gated front yard.

It wasn’t until she asked to check her neighbor’s security camera footage that Duhaime discovered what happened.

“Two girls got out and stole my dog from my yard, ran up on my neighbor’s yard and stole her,” Duhaime said.

In a Facebook post, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday detectives “located the suspect’s car with the suspect and Rubi Rose inside!”

The suspected thief was taken into custody.