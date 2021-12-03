South Sacramento food bank working to tackle hunger with Souper Bowl of Caring

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This year, Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of FOX40, has partnered with Souper Bowl of Caring, a national nonprofit tackling hunger in every community.

Volunteers at the South Sacramento Interfaith Partnership Food Closet are working hard and staying efficient amid great need in the community.

Their goal is to fill boxes with essential food items and nutrients for people in need.

Simon Yeh is the manager at the faith-based food bank near Fruitridge Road and 34th Street.

It is one of the few food banks in the Sacramento area open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

“We average about 125 to 150 clients per day,” Yeh told FOX40.

That translates into tens of thousands of items of food distributed every week.

Once volunteers finish placing items in the box, they push all of it through a window, where another volunteer takes it and brings it outside, where clients can pick it up.

Mark Ryan, a client of the food bank, said he’s unhoused. He credits the food bank with helping lift him up.

“Man, this food bank rocks,” Ryan said. “They’re always here, you know.”

In October, the food bank broke its personal record by feeding some 3,000 people.

“There is a need out there. $50 could buy a lot of stuff way back when,” Yeh said. “But, right now, it’s not getting much. So clients are now coming here because they say I need to make ends meet.”

And the food bank also needs to make ends meet.

While food donations are appreciated, the South Sacramento Interfaith Partnership Food Closet said monetary donations are preferred because the food bank can get more for the dollar than the average person can.

That, in part, is thanks to discounts from partners like Trader Joe’s.

Volunteers told FOX40 they’re glad to make a difference.

“We are all here on earth to help others,” volunteer Cathy Lambert said. “This is the best way I can do that.”

“We are here not to judge them. We’re here to help them,” Yeh said.

Click or tap the following links if you’d like to learn more about the South Sacramento Interfaith Partnership Food Closet or Souper Bowl of Caring.